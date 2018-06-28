Torturous 10 month charity challenge for Peterborough shopping boss - and all to the soundtrack of AC/DC!

Running one of Peterborough’s busiest shopping centres is a walk in the park for David Wait compared to the gruelling ten month charity challenge he has set himself.

The centre manager at Serpentine Green in Hampton has slimmed down from weighing 124kg as he prepares to take on eight incredible challenges all over the world in an effort to raise £10,000 for Disability Peterborough,

David Wait on Snowdon

David begins with the National Three Peaks Challenge a week today by climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon) in 24 hours.

He will also be climbing mountains in Peru, running 250kms across the Sahara desert and even undertaking some SAS training.

What is more, he will be doing it all to the soundtrack of AC/DC!

David, who is also the chairman of the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am undertaking these challenges to raise funds for a fantastic local charity, Disability Peterborough,

“I’ve always set myself at least one big challenge a year and the charity really could use some funding so thought I would do something big in the hope it encourages companies and people to donate to this worthwhile cause.

“Disability Peterborough offers a variety of specialist support and programs to assist thousands of local people with a variety of disabilities in the city.”

David has been in training for his ‘Monster Challenges' for the last three months, with run-ins with difficult sheep on Snowdon among his more interesting experiences.

What has made the preparation more difficult than normal is the diet changes David has made, as he has cut out the majority of the foods he once enjoyed such as bread, alcohol and chocolate, resulting in a weight loss to make the challenges more manageable.

“The most difficult part of the training has been nutrition,” David added.

“I’ve always been reasonably fit, but to make sure I complete all of these challenges I’ve had to completely change my diet which has resulted in me losing nearly three stone in 10 weeks.

“Preparing for these challenges has made me realise that giving yourself a goal or target is a great way to be focused to give you the discipline to achieve something,

“I’m just a week away from actually starting my first challenge but still feel very focused. Out of all of the challenges the parachute jump is the one that scares me the most and I suspect

someone will need to pull my fingers off of the side of the plane to let go!”

To sponsor David’s charity challenge, visit here.

The full list of challenges

. The National Three Peaks Challenge

. A parachute jump

. The 100km South Coast Challenge

. Climb Island Peak - 21,000 ft in the Himalayas

. Half Marathon De Sables - 120km across the hills/mountains of Peru

. Fan Dance - 48km trek over Pen y Fan in South Wales (it’s normally 24km but he’s doing it twice) that is used as part of the SAS selection

. 66 Miles - North Downs Pilgrim Challenge

. Full Marathon De Sables - 250km across the Sahara