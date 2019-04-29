Top TV funnyman cancels Peterborough show

Comedian Seann Walsh has pulled out of his performance at Peterborough’s Key Theatre tonight.

The TV funnyman, who had an eventful stint on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year, is suffering with a back problem.

Tweeting at the weekend about cancelling a gig in Shrewsbury, part of his successful After This One I Am Going Home tour, he added: “And again for those attending my Peterborough show this Monday, I’m afraid that I have to reschedule. Unfortunately my back is really bad. I’m absolutely gutted. Will keep you posted re new date.”

Today, the Key Theatre’s social media account announced : “Unfortunately Seann Walsh has been forced to cancel tonight’s show due to a back injury. All patrons booked for this evening will be contacted by our Box Office. If you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact us on 01733 207 239.”