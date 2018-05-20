Top award for city housing association

Peterborough’s largest housing association won the National Development Programme of the Year at the prestigious UK Housing Award.

The award recognised Cross Keys Homes’ unprecedented development growth, its innovative approach to sourcing funding to build affordable homes and its determination to build thriving communities. Chief executive Claire Higgins said: “This win is great news for us and a real confirmation that our approach to tackling the housing crisis completely in the round is the right one.” Cross Keys was also shortlisted in the Outstanding Approach to Tenant Involvement category.