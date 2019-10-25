Time to be a hero... with PJ Masks at Queensgate in Peterborough

Children can enjoy some extra special hero fun at Queensgate Shopping Centre as Catboy, Gekko and Owlette from Entertainment One’s (eOne) PJ Masks make an unmissable appearance at a free and fun-packed event.

Little ones can be a hero and join the PJ Masks for some Interactive Hero Training, where they can learn how to move just like their favourite PJ Masks heroes

As a part of the national ‘Be A Hero’ tour, Catboy, Gekko and Owlette will be soaring into Peterborough on Sunday, November 3, appearing at Queensgate at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. At each appearance, families and fans will have the chance to meet and greet their favourite characters and take part in an interactive Hero Moves session where kids can get active and learn how to get ready for adventure, just like the PJ Masks.

Tickets will go live Monday (October 28) at 11am

Airing daily on Disney Junior and Tiny Pop, PJ Masks follows the adventures of 6 year olds Connor, Greg and Amaya who go to school like everyone else. But as night falls and they put on their pyjamas and activate their animal amulets, they magically transform into superheroes – Catboy, Gekko and Owlette and become the PJ Masks!

In addition to the Hero Training Academy and photo opportunities with Catboy, Gekko and Owlette, children and families can also enjoy PJ Masks branded activities and receive a special superhero mask to take home.

Visitors to the event can also enter a competition to win a special PJ Masks prize bundle worth over £100 by sharing their photos and hero moves on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter account using the hashtag #PJMasksHero.

Rebecca Keefe, Marketing Manager at Queensgate, says: “At Queensgate we’re getting kids and families across the country up and active, with Catboy, Gekko and Owlette from PJ Masks. Children can enjoy some fun, free entertainment for an unforgettable day out. We can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces!”

For further information and to book your free tickets please visit: http://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/whats-on/events.html