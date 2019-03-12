Tickets to go on sale for Flying Scotsman’s visit to Peterborough

Tickets for a ride behind one of Britain’s most iconic locomotives when it comes to Peterborough will go on sale this weekend.

The Flying Scotsman will be returning to Nene Valley Railway in September for a three day visit.

The engine will be in the city on September 28, 29 and 30.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: “The locomotive will be in public service for three running days and we are also planning some special static days to get up close and personal to Flying Scotsman.

“Tickets must be purchased in advance for a trip behind this iconic locomotive.

“Our Popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will also be operating hauled by the locomotive and an evening Dining train will be operating offering a full three course meal hauled by 60103. The locomotive appears with kind thanks to the National Railway Museum and Riley & Son (E).”

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday (March 16) at 10am.

Tickets for adults cost £30, for children tickets cost £18 while babies aged under one are free.

All tickets will be sold at https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/58/flying-scotsman