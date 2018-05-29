Tickets to go back on sale for Flying Scotsman's visit to Peterborough

Tickets to ride on the Flying Scotsman when it comes to visit Peterborough later this year will go on sale next week.

The iconic locomotive is visiting Nene Valley Railway on September 29, 30 and October 1.

The Flying Scotsman in Peterborough

Tickets for the visit went on sale on Nene Valley Railway's website last month - but the website was unable to cope with the unprecedented demand for tickets, and sales were withdrawn.

Now Nene Valley Railway have confirmed tickets will go on sale on their website on June 4 from 10am.

Tickets will not be available from ticket offices at the railway or any of its stations. People are being urged not to phone Nene Valley Railway to buy tickets, but to use the website.

The Flying Scotsman is coming to Peterborough as a thank you after repairs were carried out at Nene Valley Railway.

The engine was travelling through the city in October last year when it developed a fault. It was taken to Nene Valley Railway where a full inspection was carried out and repairs were made to axles. The train stayed at Nene Valley Railway for 10 days while the work was carried out.

Tickets for one round trip on The Flying Scotsman will cost £25 for adults, or £13 for children (aged 3-13).

For more information visit https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/5/flying-scotsman/d497b0052ffdc48e6f7d72851b4e5b7e