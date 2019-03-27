Tickets for iconic locomotive’s Peterborough visit are Flying off the shelves
Steam fans are being urged to snap up tickets for a ride on The Flying Scotsman when in comes to Peterborough later this year - with half the tickets already sold.
The iconic locomotive will be at Nene Valley on September 28, 29 and 30 - the second time The Flying Scotsman has visited the attraction in the past two years. When it came to Nene Valley Railway last year, the event was a sell out - and staff are expecting this year’s visit to sell out again.