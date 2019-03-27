Flying Scotsman passes through Peterborough EMN-191101-140835009

Tickets for iconic locomotive’s Peterborough visit are Flying off the shelves

Steam fans are being urged to snap up tickets for a ride on The Flying Scotsman when in comes to Peterborough later this year - with half the tickets already sold.

The iconic locomotive will be at Nene Valley on September 28, 29 and 30 - the second time The Flying Scotsman has visited the attraction in the past two years. When it came to Nene Valley Railway last year, the event was a sell out - and staff are expecting this year’s visit to sell out again.

Nene Valley Railway open day

92 Squadron driver Paul Roe.

92 Squadron in steam.

Max Schneider and Adam Paice on the pump trolley

