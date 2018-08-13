Thunderstorms to bring risk of localised flooding and lightning strikes to Peterborough, Met Office warns

Have your say

A weather warning for thunderstorms with possible localised flooding and lightning strikes has been issued by the Met Office for Peterborough today.

The Met Office is forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms which will become more widespread on Monday afternoon.

A Met Office Spokesperson said: "Monday morning's showers will become more widespread and often heavy and thundery by Monday afternoon. Some locations will see heavy downpours, with 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour. Lightning and hail may also prove disruptive.

"Many areas may miss the downpours and stay largely dry, however. The showers will ease by late evening."

What to expect

* Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

Heavy rain is forecast for Peterborough and a Met Office weather warning is in place.

* Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

* Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

* Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost