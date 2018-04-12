Three treated by medics after Peterborough bungalow fire

Have your say

Three residents are being treated by medics after a fire broke out in a bungalow in Peterborough.

The fire started at the home in Meriton, Orton Goldhay at about 12.15pm today (Thursday).

Emergency services including police, fire and rescue and ambulance were all called to the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said three people were treated for smoke inhalation, with one needing hospital treatment.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find a fire in a mid-terraced bungalow.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, followed by a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

"All persons were accounted for on arrival.

"All crews returned to their stations by 1.50pm.

"The cause of the fire was accidental."