Three ponies die after fire engulfs farm - road remains closed

Three ponies died after fire engulfed a farm in Rummers Lane, Wisbech St Mary.

Three large barns and 100 tonnes of straw were on fire, while farming machinery and equipment was also damaged.

The fire in Wisbech St Mary. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A huge number of firefighters were called out shortly after midnight, but the operation has now been scaled back.

Residents living in the area are advised to close windows and doors if they can smell smoke.

There is currently a road closure in place at the junction of High Road and Rummers Lane while fire crews continue to deal with the remaining straw fire.

Two crews from Wisbech, one crew from March, one crew from Thorney, one crew from Whittlesey, the water carrier and welfare unit from Ramsey, one crew from Cambridge with the multi-star, one crew from Huntingdon and the incident command unit wall all attended the scene, as did relief crews from Gamlingay and Littleport.

The fire in Wisbech St Mary. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire were also attended.

