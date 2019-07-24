Three Peterborough parks retain prestigious Green Flag award

Three Peterborough parks have retained the prestigious Green Flag award - marking them out as some of the best open spaces in the country.

Central Park in Park Road, Itter Park in Walton and Manor Farm Park in Eye have all been confirmed as having retained the much sought-after honour.

Itter Park celebrates its Green Flag award

For Central Park, it is the 17th consecutive year it has held the award.

The international accolade, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Cllr Marco Cereste, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment, said: “We are absolutely delighted that three of our parks have retained this prestigious award and everyone involved in their upkeep should rightly feel proud.

“We are committed to creating a greener city and know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors. These awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining the parks to such a high standard.”

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, chair of Aragon Direct Services, which maintains the parks, added: “Everyone knows that a Green Flag award marks out a park or open space as being of the highest quality. It is quite an honour and of course we will continue to maintain all our parks to the highest standards.

“Our parks not only provide a place for our children to play and families to enjoy, but also reduce the pollution in the city. They are the lungs of our city and have a huge impact on our health.”