Three Peaks challenge for Peterborough community team

A team of adventurers are hoping to climb every mountain in a challenge to raise money for a community centre.

The group of 35 are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge - climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales - to raise £2,500 for the Growth Club. The club, which will be based in Walton, Peterborough, will help people that may have learning disabilities, confidence issues or a past of troubles but are looking to turn their lives around.

Joe Vine, one of the organisers said: “Our main focus will be on confidence building. Throughout our sessions, we aim to make sure each person leaves believing in themselves, as I believe that belief is one of the main ingredients for success in any endeavor.” For more information visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joe-vine