Three new mums and 10 kittens in one weekend in Peterborough!

The four-day Easter break is one that all of us look forward to, and this year proved to be an absolute scorcher, allowing us to get out in the garden, enjoy outdoor activities or even head to ‘Sunny Hunny’ for a paddle and an ice cream!

For us, here at Cats Protection, Peterborough, the weekend saw an increase in calls to our helpline from members of the public, reporting stray cats that had given birth in the scorching heat, all in vulnerable areas. This meant we needed to act fast in rescue missions and get them safely settled in our branch.

So, as Easter brought you chocolate eggs, it brought us three new mums and ten new-born kittens.

We couldn’t have done this without our wonderful team of volunteer fosterers, who willingly open their homes and give their time to care for cats and kittens that have been abandoned, left behind, or often just dumped in the hope of someone finding them.

In order for us to get through the next very busy six months, we are appealing for more volunteer fosterers to join our team.

Fosterers are responsible for the day to day care of the cat or kittens that come into our branch and help socialise them in readiness for when they go to their forever homes. Fosterers provide temporary accommodation (in a spare room in their home where they have a cat of their own).

The role requires day to day cleaning of their equipment, feeding and grooming. We often don’t know the life they have lived before coming into our care, so spending time with them, having patience and fussing them is vital to their successful rehabilitation. Kittens can be quite messy, imagine a toddler’s play room... So, a love of cleaning and keeping the area tidy is essential! Fosterers must be confident, caring and have a practical personality and enjoy interacting with people, attend veterinary appointments and be happy to follow and adhere to our veterinary cat care standards and charity policies.

We specifically need foster homes for kittens and adult cats that have often had a rough start in life, that just need a quieter home for their rehabilitation.

This can often be an ideal solution for retired people, who can enjoy the company of a pet without the worry of what happens if they become no longer independent.

If you already are a cat or dog owner, you can still become a volunteer fosterer, but a few extra rules will apply.

We will provide everything you need to become a fosterer, food, litter, pay for all the vets’ bills and offer full training, support and advice so you feel confident and happy in your role.

If you are interested in finding out more, we would love to hear from you! You can contact us on 0345 371 2750 or email enquiries@peterborough.cats.org.uk

Pictured is Katy, one of Peterborough volunteer fosterers caring for Melody and her kittens born on Easter Sunday.