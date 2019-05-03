Three-day Green Meadows Festival makes summer return to Elton

The three-day Green Meadows Festival continues to go from strength to strength, returning to Elton near Peterborough this summer - and we have a family pass for two adults and up to three children to give away so you don’t have to miss a single minute.

The line-up has been announced this week with legendary 90s’ band The Farm and indie reggae band Dreadzone all set to play at the event.

The Farm will be playing

The Farm had several smash hits - most notably “All Together Now” and “Groovy Train” - and Dreadzone are known for their festival anthem “Little Britain”.

The event, which will have four music areas with a range of music styles, will take place on the Elton Hall Estate on the weekend of August 9 to 11.

Other acts include Dub Pistols, 90s’ dance acts Shades of Rhythm and Utah Saints as well as a special DJ set from The Charlatans’ front man Tim Burgess.

Darren Emerson – known for being part of stadium dance act Underworld - will also play.

Another highlight will be Australian band Germein who supported Little Mix on their last packed-out stadium tour.

The event features a range of local and national acts as well as a range of free family activities, and won an award for “Best Small Festival” by the Festival Kidz website in 2017.

Organiser Ollie Sharp said: “We can’t wait for this year. We have a really strong line up and we have a few surprises to come. We have lots for young children to do as well, so kids can play in the day and adults at night!”

The three-day event supports the Teenage Cancer Trust Addenbrookes Ward and has donated thousands of pounds since its inception in 2012.

Day tickets start at £30 for adults and £10 for children, with weekend tickets starting at £90 for adults and £20 for children.

For more information and tickets please visit www.greenmeadowsfestival.org.

To be in with a chance of winning a three-day family pass answer this question: Which band had a hit with “All Together Now” ?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by noon on Monday, May 6.

The winner’s details will be passed to the organiser to arrange prize delivery.