Three-day Green Meadows Festival makes summer return to Elton

The three-day Green Meadows Festival continues to go from strength to strength, returning to Elton near Peterborough this summer - and we have a family pass for two adults and up to three children to give away so you don’t have to miss a single minute.
The line-up has been announced this week with legendary 90s’ band The Farm and indie reggae band Dreadzone all set to play at the event.
The Farm had several smash hits - most notably “All Together Now” and “Groovy Train” - and Dreadzone are known for their festival anthem “Little Britain”.
The event, which will have four music areas with a range of music styles, will take place on the Elton Hall Estate on the weekend of August 9 to 11.
Other acts include Dub Pistols, 90s’ dance acts Shades of Rhythm and Utah Saints as well as a special DJ set from The Charlatans’ front man Tim Burgess.
Darren Emerson – known for being part of stadium dance act Underworld - will also play.
Another highlight will be Australian band Germein who supported Little Mix on their last packed-out stadium tour.
The event features a range of local and national acts as well as a range of free family activities, and won an award for “Best Small Festival” by the Festival Kidz website in 2017.
Organiser Ollie Sharp said: “We can’t wait for this year. We have a really strong line up and we have a few surprises to come. We have lots for young children to do as well, so kids can play in the day and adults at night!”
The three-day event supports the Teenage Cancer Trust Addenbrookes Ward and has donated thousands of pounds since its inception in 2012.
Day tickets start at £30 for adults and £10 for children, with weekend tickets starting at £90 for adults and £20 for children.
For more information and tickets please visit www.greenmeadowsfestival.org.
To be in with a chance of winning a three-day family pass answer this question: Which band had a hit with “All Together Now” ?
Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpimedia.co.uk by noon on Monday, May 6.
The winner’s details will be passed to the organiser to arrange prize delivery.