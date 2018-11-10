Thousands raised for earthquake victims

A mosque congregation raised thousands of pounds to support the victims of a natural disaster thousands of miles away.
Worshippers at the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street, Peterborough, collected £3,000 to help those affected by the recent earthquake which hit Indonesia in September.
Hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured or left homeless when a large 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Palu, located on the coast of the country, at the end of September. The earthquake triggered a large tsunami.
Chairman of the mosque Abdul Choudhuri presented the cheque to Taukir Iqbal, of the Muslim Hands charity earlier this week.