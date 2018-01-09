Thousands of pounds raised for Peterborough charity hit by Christmas Day theft

Donations totalling more than £5,200 have poured into Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice from as far afield as New Zealand after it had a donation box stolen on Christmas Day.

Staff have been “overwhelmed” by the public’s response to news of the theft, with more than 100 donations coming in including from young girls handing over paper round wages.

Hospice director Allison Mann said: “All of us here were upset at the theft of the donation box but the kindness we have been showered with since has bowled us over. We’ve received so many lovely messages of supports, donations and promises to help we’ve struggled to keep up with it all.

“We really can’t thank our community enough for their response.”

Following the theft staff penned an open letter to the person who stole the donation box from the hospice’s reception on Christmas Day morning.

The letter featured prominently in the Peterborough Telegraph’s print and online additions and reached around half a million Facebook and Twitter users.

Following its publication donations poured in via the charity’s website from sympathetic supporters, while others made a special trip to the hospice to hand over money.

Among more than 100 donations was £25 from two young girls who handed over the wages from their paper round.

In addition, Thorney Lakes Golf Club held an impromptu whip-round during a New Year competition and worshippers at the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street donated £500, as did BGL.

Other people have also set themselves money-spinning challenges, including Daniel Selcraig who has already booked his skydive in for May and raised £170 in sponsorship in just two days.

Thorpe Hall Hospice provides care and support to people who are dying from conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease, as well as their loved ones, both at the hospice and in the community.

This year it will cost £3.3 million to provide the hospice’s services, of which £2.3 million has to be fundraised.

Money left in the donation box by visitors is just one of the ways people are able to contribute to that total.

It is believed £250 was stolen from the Christmas Day theft.

Allison added: “Every penny we receive is so important because it helps us provide the care our patients need at the most difficult time of their life.”

Cambridgeshire police are investigating the theft.

RELATED

Generous donations to charities targeted by criminals over Christmas

Devastation as heartless thief steals Christmas donations from Peterborough hospice which cares for dying patients