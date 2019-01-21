Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121635009

Thousands ‘Follow The Bear’ during Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival

Thousands flocked to ‘Follow the Bear’ for one of the most colourful traditions in Cambridgeshire this weekend.

The Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival was held in the town, with crowds gathering around the town to enjoy the spectacle.

Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121538009

1. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2019

Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121538009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121921009

2. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2019

Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121921009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121837009

3. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2019

Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121837009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121932009

4. Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival 2019

Straw Bear Festival at Whittlesey 2019 with Morris Dancing in Market Street EMN-190119-121932009
Midlands
JPI Media Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10