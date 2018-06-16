Thousands flock to Sawtry Carnival

Have your say

The sun shone on Sawtry Carnival on Saturday, ensuring it was once more a great success with more than 3,000 attending.

The parade ran really smoothly - with 21 groups entering, and most of the village lining the streets to watch.

The parade was led by the Sawtry 2018 Carnival Court and visiting courts joined in from Irchester, Corby, Newport Pagnell and Kettering.

The extended ‘beer garden’ overlooked the arena on the fields at Sawtry Village Academy, and all seats were packed all day as families sat back and enjoyed the sunshine and entertainment.

There were 95 stalls and attractions in total, including a barbecue provided by the fundraising local group SYP (Sawtry Youth Project) where they completely sold out before the event ended!

The dog show, hosted by Cromwell Vets, was as popular as ever, and there was a larger selection of rides this year - including Bumper Carz, bungee trampolines, a roundabout, a bouncy castle, inflatable slide, inflatable pod maze and Aqua rollers- which proved really popular.

The event finished with a performance by the Stamford band ‘Carpark Rendezvous’.

