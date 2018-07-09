Thousands celebrate in Peterborough as England beat Sweden to reach World Cup Semi Final

Scenes of jubilation could be seen in pubs and bars throughout Peterborough on Saturday as England beat Sweden to progress to the World Cup semi-final.

Chants of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ as well as quite a large quantity of beer, filled the air as celebrations at England’s 2-0 win carried long into the night.

PHOTO GALLERY: England fans celebrate Sweden win in Peterborough

Harry Maguire’s opener got the party going as more than 1,000 people watched the match at the XL Arena in Peterborough at the weekend.

Dele Alli’s second half header then sent fans into dream land as England reached a World Cup semi final for the first time since 1990.

Check out our huge gallery of photos from the weekend as England fans celebrated in style in Peterborough.