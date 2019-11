Have your say

Thorpe Wood in Peterborough is currently closed.

The road is closed outside the police station between Travelex and Thorpe Road.

A fire engine outside Thorpe Wood Police Station. Photo: Terry Harris

There are four fire engines, police and ambulance crews at the scene.

The PT understands the incident relates to a suspicious package.

We have attempted to contact police for more information.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was on standby.

More as we have it.