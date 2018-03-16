Thorpe Hall Hospice re-launches support group for bereaved children

A key support group for bereaved children is being given a new look in the hope more youngsters can be helped following the death of a loved one.

The Charlie Chimp Club at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has helped dozens of children through the grief of losing a family member or someone special to them since its launch in 2011.

And it is hoped even more can benefit from the new-look support which will be offered from April over two consecutive Saturdays rather than the previous six weekly sessions.

Jo Ruff is the head of family support at the hospice in Longthorpe, Peterborough and leads the Club. She said: “We always receive fantastic feedback from the Charlie Chimp Club but we recognised it wasn’t always easy for families to commit to attending for six weeks. We have spent a lot of time with our specially trained volunteers revamping the Club to offer the same level of support but in a more family-friendly time frame.”

The first of the new style group will run on April 14 and 21 with children required to attend both day-long sessions at Thorpe Hall Hospice. Primary school aged children will be invited to get involved in activities, and arts and crafts while talking to the trained team and other children who have been through the same experience. At the same time parents and carers can share their experiences with the help of a trained facilitator.

Jo said: “The Club is here to help children aged five to 11 who have been bereaved in the last year. They may have lost a parent, grandparent or other adult who was significant in their life. Charlie Chimp Club helps them through the grief journey that we all go through in those circumstances. It also gives parents and carers chance to explore their role in helping their child, through expert and peer support.”

There are currently places available on the first of the new Charlie Chimp Club – booking is essential. If you would like more information please visitwww.sueryder.org/ThorpeCharlie email thorpehall@sueryder.org or call 01733 225900 and speak to the Family Support Team.