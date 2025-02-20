This week in Peterborough's pubs and clubs - including a Depeche Mode tribute show

​The Devout return to The Met Lounge, Velocity rock the boat at Charters there’s all the hits from ELO at The Crown

THURSDAY 20th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Depeche Mode tribute band Devout are at The Met Lounge

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm (£50 cash prize) FRIDAY 21st:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has a return visit for Depeche Mode tribute band The Devout (pictured), who bring a full stage show with screens and backdrops. Bijou, Bridge Street, has David Picara in the Main Bar from 8:30pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has live music by Velocity – performing hits to suit every taste from 10pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a debut appearance from fantastic pop/rock covers band Reverb from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Dark Grin from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ Rick Allen playing 80s music from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Famous Unknowns

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Popular Peterborough party band playing quality pop, rock and chart hits. SATURDAY 22nd:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Eclectic Light Orchestra from 9pm. ELO tribute band, playing all the chart hits and much more.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Mighty And The High from 9pm. Peterborough band playing a mix of covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Ellie James in the Main Bar from 8:30pm

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Midnight Jack.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Dependant Variables from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has resident DJ MrNash presents The Get Down from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJs Malcolm James, Paul Andrews and guests present Soul Compass from 8pm. .

Peterborough Conservative Club has Nick Dadd.

March United Services Club has One Wild Night (The Ultimate Party Band). Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members. SUNDAY 23rd:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Squadron from 2pm. Exciting new 5-piece Peterborough covers band. Playing Rock, Pop, Rock n Roll and Ska and 2 Tone chart hits.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Dan Knight & The Squires Launch Party in the Bijou Basement from 1pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Afternoon Karaoke from 4-7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Rob Bull and Friends from 5pm.

Charters has an acoustic set by Lee Clingan from 3pm followed by monthly music quiz from 6.30pm.. TUESDAY 25th:

Brewery Tap: has a pub quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.