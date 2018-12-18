This is why the Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Peterborough this morning

The Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Peterborough this morning after a call to an emergency medical incident.

At 8:56am on Tuesday December 18, Magpas Doctor Natalie Lonsdale, Paramedic Steve Chambers and Doctor Tristan Dyer landed in Werrington.

The Magpas Air Ambulance

They had been called to treat a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for Magpas said: "Fortunately, when the Magpas enhanced medical team arrived an East of England Ambulance Service Trust paramedic crew were providing the man, in his 60's, with advanced life support.

"The Magpas team then placed the man into a medically induced coma at the scene, providing him with A&E level care, before accompanying him to Peterborough City Hospital via land ambulance."

The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival at Peterborough City Hospital.