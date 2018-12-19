This is why the East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, this afternoon

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough this afternoon following a medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Ambulance Service Trust said: "We were called at 2.24pm with reports of a patient who had collapsed and was unwell near Figtree Walk, Dogsthorpe.

East Anglian Air Ambulance

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"We took one patient to Peterborough Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment."

The man remains in hospital recieving treatment at this time.