This is where to catch the Coca Cola Truck in Peterborough

The iconic Coca Cola Truck will make a Christmas visit to Peterborough tonight.

The lorry - made famous in the annual Christmas ‘Holidays are Coming’ adverts - will be stopping at Serpentine Green, Hargate Way from 12pm until 8pm tonight (Tuesday) and 12pm until 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday).

In a glittering winter wonderland setting, visitors will be able to enjoy a 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola original at each stop.

Over the last eight years, the ever-popular truck tour has seen thousands of Christmas fans visit the famous vehicle. It has travelled over 737,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world – twinkling its 8,772 fairy lights and playing the famous ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle.

This year, as well as celebrating the magic that the Coca-Cola truck brings to Christmas - each truck tour stop will also encourage consumers to recycle their bottles and cans, in line with Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste goal - a global pledge to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by the year 2030.

Alec Mellor, Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “Christmas is all about sharing festive goodwill with friends and loved ones – and we can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer across the UK with the return of our iconic red truck.”