This is when the Met Office forecasts it will next rain in Peterborough

For the past month the country has basked in gloriously warm and sunny weather, but for the first time in weeks the Met Office is forecasting rain for Peterborough.

One of Britain’s longest heatwaves looks set to continue this weekend with our city staying sunny with temperatures of 26c on Saturday and 27c on Sunday.

The warm settled weather is due to continue on Monday too, Peterborough reaching highs of 27c once more.

But, Tuesday sees a drop in temperature to 23c and the Met Office's forecast for Tuesday evening, July 17, features the chance of rain for the first time in weeks.

While many have been enjoying the sun and heat, a shower may be welcomed by farmers and gardeners alike.

However, Peterborough, renowned for missing the worst of the weather, may still skip the shower even then, the Met Office only predicting a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday evening before a return to dry, if not a little overcast conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures staying at 23c.