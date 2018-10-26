This is how to nominate your unsung hero for the Pride in Peterborough Awards 2018

It's Pride in Peterborough time once again and our annual awards are looking for your nominations to honour those exceptional people in the city

The Peterborough Telegraph is looking for those individuals that go over and above to give something back to their community and these awards aim to recognise people from all walks of life, young and old, for a range of different contributions.

The nominations will be deliberated over by a panel of judges and winners will be honoured at a glittering awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn Thorpe Wood in December hosted by BBC Radio Presenter Melvyn Prior .

Mark Edwards, Editor of the Peterborough Telegraph said: “The Pride awards are a fantastic opportunity to congratulate all of these community heroes for everything they do in and around our city.

"We can be extremely proud to have such people in our area, and I am glad that we have the chance to celebrate and thank them with these awards.

"Readers tell us on a regular basis how proud they are of Peterborough and how individuals in the city have made a real difference so we are delighted to be able to celebrate this and give these people a well deserved pat on the back.”

We are delighted to announce our award category sponsors: Coloplast, Cross Keys Homes; McCain; Queensgate Centre and Serpentine Green.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available - further details can be obtained by contacting Linda.Pritchard@jpress.co.uk or by telephoning 01664 412507.

This year the awards are bigger and better than ever with some new categories available for nomination - readers can make nominations in the following categories:

* Lifetime Achievement

* Bravery Award

* Caring Neighbour

* Child of Courage

* Community Spirit

* Family of the Year

* Health Professional/Carer of the Year

* Unsung Sporting Hero

* Senior Citizen of the Year Award

* Animal Hero of the Year

* School Worker of the Year

* Young Achiever of the Year

Mark Edwards, added: “We are looking forward to seeing the entries flooding in.”

To nominate simply email Linda Pritchard, events manager, with Pride in Peterborough Awards in the subject line, stating the award you wish to nominate, along with your details, details of the nominee and your reasons for nominating. Email: Linda.Pritchard@jpress.co.uk

Or nominate by post to: Linda Pritchard, Pride in Peterborough Awards, 49 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, Leics LE13 1NT - nominations close on November 14, 2018.