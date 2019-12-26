Things to do and see in Peterborough this week

There is still time to see a panto in Peterborough this year - here’s all you need to know.

The Wizard of Oz

Cinderella - The Cresset panto, on until December 30.'Photo: Chris Brudenell

New Theatre, December 14 to 31

Starring Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Champion Katya Jones as Glinda, ease on down the Yellow Brick Road to the New Theatre this Christmas as Prime Pantomimes proudly presents a brand-new pantomime spectacular.

Join Dorothy on a whirlwind adventure through the Emerald City as she and her loyal friends: the brainless but cheeky Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, and the heartless (literally!) tap-dancing Tin Man, navigate through the magical Land of Oz in search of the mighty and mysterious wizard. With the Wicked Witch of the West determined to stop them by any means necessary, however, will the spirit of friendship triumph over evil? With lashings of audience participation, dazzling costumes and plenty of laughter.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Beauty and the Beast panto at the Key Theatre. EMN-190412-221516009

Cinderella

The Cresset until December 30

The Cresset and Premier Pantomimes present the most magical pantomime of all – Cinderella! With a wave of a magic wand you will be transported to Pantoland, where everything has glitter, the jokes are frankly terrible, and there’s more song and dance than you can shake a stick at! With an all-star cast including audience favourite and panto veteran Ricky Groves (EastEnders) as Buttons, Mitch Hewer (Skins, Casualty) as Prince Charming and Lily Shires stepping into Cinderella’s glass slippers, plus Peterborough’s favourite dame Zach Vanderfelt and best baddie ever Lawrence Stubbings play The Ugly Sisters.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast

Key Theatre until January 5

The classic French fairytale gets an hilarious, local twist, setting the action in the provincial town of ‘Pierreborough’, with set, costumes and actors showing off lederhosen, alpenhorns and plenty of yodelling. Against this backdrop of alpine silliness, we meet the quirky, kooky character of Belle and are swept up in an adventure with her to undo the curse of the wicked Wolf Queen and her Wolf Pack. Along the way, Belle teams up with friends and family to rescue The Beast, from his terrifying transformation.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Dick Whittington

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 27 to January 1

Stamford Pantomime Players bring you the family friendly story of Dick from Gloucester, who goes to London to seek his fame and fortune. Along with his faithful feline companion, he battles King Rat and his army of “Ratlings”, takes a “Sea voyage” to visit foreign shores, and of course falls in love! But will Dick get the girl? Will they survive the sea journey? Will King Rat seize the day, or will Dick, assisted by the fairy, come to the rescue? With comic relief from Idle Jack and the lavish Dame, this 70+ strong cast from our local community bring you a show full of singing, dancing, fun, frivolities, a singing parrot and a dancing camel.

Tickets on 01780 766455

Cathedral by Candlelight

Peterborough Cathedral, December 28

An atmospheric guided tour of the Cathedral by candlelight. All are welcome at these services to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

Starts at 7pm

Rapunzel

South Holland Centre, Spalding, until December 31

A festive tangled tale... another all singing, all dancing festive extravaganza. The thrilling story of Rapunzel - the lonely princess with the super-hair, trapped in a tower but longing for a life of adventure in the outside world.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk