These are the Peterborough area pubs which made the AA 2020 Pub Guide

From the “children and dog friendly” Blue Bell at Glinton, to Charters - the country’s “largest floating ale emporium”, pubs in and around Peterborough once again feature in the AA’s Pub Guide for 2020 released this week.

The guide - featuring 2,000 of the country’s 40,000 pubs - aims to bring you the country’s best pubs, selected for their atmosphere, good beer and great food. Now at the grand old age of 21, this brand new edition of a well-established guide includes lots of old favourites, plus many new and interesting destinations for drinking and eating across the country. Some of the pubs included in the guide are particularly special, selected using the personal knowledge of the guide’s editorial team, AA Inspectors and suggestions from readers. These are highlighted as Pick of the Pubs - including our very own Dog In A Doublet, near Thorney, and the Bell Inn at Stilton, two of just 10 in Cambridgeshire. The guide is now on sale from good book shops.

