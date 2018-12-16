These are four of the Peterborough charity appeals that need your help this Christmas

To help those less fortunate in Peterborough over Christmas, a number of firms, charities and organisations are holding appeals to raise money and collect goods.

1) This year Peterborough CIty Hospital is holding its ‘Be a Santa for a Senior campaign’.

The campaign aims to make sure all elderly patients in the hospital, and at Stamford and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, have a present to unwrap on December 25.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “We know that for some patients, Christmas can be a particularly lonely time, especially if they do not have any visitors or family nearby to visit them in hospital. With our ‘Be Santa to a Senior’ campaign, we hope to brighten their day with a gift and ensure they still enjoy Christmas, despite being in hospital.”

The hospital has come up with a list of suitable presents, which can be ordered online from Amazon.

All items cost £10 or less and any presents ordered directly from the wishlist will be delivered straight to the Trust. If you do purchase a present yourself you can drop it off at the main reception desk at Peterborough City, Stamford or Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

If you would like to see the wishlist, please visit the Amazon website https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/registry/search and type in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

2) Asda supermarket will be collecting groceries for the foodbank this year.

The Rivergate supermarket has set up a ‘Fight Hunger Create Change’ collection point at the front of the store, where donations will be gladly accepted – and will go to help local foodbanks.

Joanne Frost, Community Champion for Asda Peterborough, said: “Asda supports a number of good causes throughout the year, but the issue of food insecurity is one that we will be particularly focusing on at Christmas time, as we know that demand for emergency food parcels significantly increases in December.”

Tesco stores in the city held a foodbank collection in aid of The Trussell Trust at the beginning of the month.

3) The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is encouraging residents to volunteer this Christmas.

Linda Fenn, Head of Volunteering at the BHF said: “Volunteering over the Christmas period is a fantastic way to give back to your local community and be part of a fantastic team, whilst also helping us to raise vital funds into heart and circulatory diseases, such as stroke, diabetes and vascular dementia.

“Each year, heart and circulatory diseases kill around 14,000 people in the East of England and currently 670,000 people in the region are living with these conditions. It’s essential that we continue to accelerate research into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them. Our volunteers have a huge impact on raising money through our shops and with your support we can keep hearts beating and blood flowing.”

4) The team at XL Displays in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate have been collecting presents for youngsters in collaboration with The Salvation Army.

A spokesman for XL Displays said: “Each member of the team in the XL Displays office will be donating a toy to the Peterborough Salvation Army, and we would like to invite you to get involved too.

“We are turning our office into a collection hub where people and businesses from all over Peterborough can come and drop off toys that they wish to donate to the Christmas present appeal.

“We will store the toys safely until the Salvation Army come to collect them, at which point they will distribute them to disadvantaged children in Peterborough.”

The Salvation Army has provided a few gift ideas for each age group to help with buying a suitable gift:

0-3 years: dolls, teddy bears, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, puzzles

3-5: dolls and action figures, cars, lorries, colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles

5-9: educational games & toys, stationery (colouring sets, pencils, crayons, school sets), books, puzzles, word searches, crosswords

9-12: games and toys, stationery, books, t-shirts, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats

13-16: books, make-up and toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, t-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers

They have also said that lots of people buy gifts for girls aged 3-12, and so gifts for boys and teenagers would be highly welcomed also.

The deadline for donations is 17th December.

If you would like more information or if you want to discuss the appeal further, please contact the marketing department on 01733 511030 or email marketing@xldisplays.co.uk.