There is much we can be proud of

Shailesh Vara, North West Cambridgeshire MP

“Looking back over the last twelve months, there is much that we can be proud of.

“Crucial first steps have been taken to progress the referendum result in agreeing our future relationship with the European Union.

“The landmark Paris Agreement has entered into force and been ratified by the UK as a sign of the continued commitment to climate action across the world.

“Locally, the recently published Ofsted reports have rated all secondary schools in Peterborough as either good or outstanding, a significant achievement.

“This is also the time to consider what we can look forward to next year.

“Success in the Winter Olympics, a Royal wedding and the 100th anniversary of the Royal Airforce will no doubt be highlights.

“However, there remains much more work to be done.

“In 2018 we face many challenges both at home and across the world. I will continue to work hard across North West Cambridgeshire and in Parliament to represent my constituents and ensure the United Kingdom has an even better 2018.

“Christmas is a joyful time; a time to be spent with friends and family. It is also a thought provoking time to reflect on the year that has passed and consider the year ahead. It is during this festive period that I hope we will find time to think of those less fortunate than ourselves.

“My very best wishes to all the readers of the Peterborough Telegraph.

“I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”