‘The whole of Castor completely adored her’ - tributes to pregnant pony who tragically died in storm

A pregnant pony who was loved by residents in Castor tragically died in yesterday’s storm after being struck by a fallen tree.

Cookie was three months from giving birth when she sadly passed away in a field in Castor.

Jade Clube with Elvis and Cookie (right) before a nativity

Her devastated owner Jade Clube (25) has now paid tribute to her beloved Miniature Shetland.

She said: “The entire village completely her. I had her for four to five years and she was three months away from having a baby.

“She was part of the family and I adored her. The whole village loved her. All the kids stroked her on the way to school. It’s tragic what happened to her.

“It’s completely broken my heart. I loved her.”

Cookie

Jade’s fellow pony Elvis was due to be the father of Cookie’s baby, and he too is “heartbroken,” she said.

Both ponies were so popular that they even once took part in a church nativity together - “the whole of the time she was standing there like a little angel,” said Jade.

Describing the moment she first met Cookie, Jade, who lives in Castor, added: “I was a riding instructor at East Lodge Farm in Northampton. They brought her in for the children to ride but she was too small.

“I said I will have her. I fell in love with her.”

The storm saw winds of 73mph recorded just outside Peterborough, leading to fallen trees in the city and traffic disruption.

The final day of the agricultural and machinery show LAMMA at the East of England Arena and Events Centre was also cancelled due to the strong winds.

