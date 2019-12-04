The Top 10- the search for the Peterborough Telegraph Chippy of the Year heats up

We’ve got our top 10 finalists in the search for the Peterborough Telegraph Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 - as chosen by readers - and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more? The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them? What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten? So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in the Peterborough Telegraph on December 5 and December 12 stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate. Closing date for nominations to be received is December 20, 2019.

BJ's Plaice, Orton Centre.

Clancy's of Eye.

Crown Fish Bar, Lincoln Road

Fletton High Street chip shop

