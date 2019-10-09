The Top 10 - in the search for the Peterborough Telegraph Salon Of The Year

We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Peterborough Telegraph Salon Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be the readers’ number one.

Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails. Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive there. So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in the Peterborough Telegraph on October 10 or October 17, stating the full name and address of the salon you wish to nominate. Closing date for nominations is October 25, 2019.

A G's, Fletton

Burghley Hair-Beauty, Bishop's Road.

El Esteem, Stanground

Fabnails, Cardea

