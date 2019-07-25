The police in action in 1980s Peterborough

Over the years I have captured lots of familiar places and characters on camera, but I was always looking out and ready for action shots on the streets as I still do today, write Paramedic Paparazzo Chris Porsz.

The first of today’s photos, from around 1984, with helmets flying was appropriately taken outside the Body Shop.

Chris Porsz column - police in action

I am sure there are officers on duty today who will recognise their former colleagues, so please let me know via my website www.chrisporsz.com.

The second image is from the late 80s before Rivergate, in Bridge Street outside Sketchleys and Harris the decorating shop.

The man in vest and brown pinstripe trousers was on his way to Bridge Street police station, recently demolished to become a hotel.