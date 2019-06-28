The Fringe comes to Peterborough - five stand-ups in one day of comedy

There is an Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Preview comeing to Peterborough New Theatre’s Boizot Lounge on July 14 – with five shows in one day.

Kicking off the “Peterburgh Fringe” at 3pm is Mark Cram with his show, Centaur

Being dumped is hard. Being dumped the day after you’ve purchased a two-person horse costume is harder. Join Mark Cram for his debut hour in a comedy show about everything that makes him feel unimportant: his sexuality, his overachieving brother, his ever decreasing circle of childless friends or even the fact that he can’t find anyone willing to be the back end of a horse. But always remember, when life gets you down,

you’re not half a man; you’re a magnificent centaur. Bedford Comedian of the Year

2013. Last Minute Comedian of the Year 2013 finalist.

4.15pm: Alex Hylton – Get Rich or Die Cryin

A brand new hour of material from one of the fastest-rising acts in the UK.

Not sure whether he’s destined, or just desperate for the big time, Alex Hylton tries his absolute hardest with this ambitious new show to make a million quid and all his problems go

away. Leicester Comedy Festival Liberty Award Winner 2017. “An Undoubted Talent” - Chortle.

5.30pm : Chris Norton Walker – Unexpected Item in The Gagging area

Super-marketable Chris Norton Walker presents another fun packed one liner show.

There’s loads of puns, jokes, fun and surprises in store. Come along and bring your gags for life! (2018 Leicester Comedy Festival Best Joke nominee). Sell out shows:

Cambridge Fringe 2018, Leicester Comedy Fest 2019, Hastings Fringe 2017 and 2018. Ever

wondered what you can buy in the depths of the internet?

Chris will take you through the process of finding weird and wonderful objects.

6.45pm: Tom Taylor - Is the Indie Feel-Good Hit of the Summer

From the maker of sell-out Fringe hit: The Charlie Montague Mysteries; tour support for Ed Sheeran’s tour support, Tom Taylor stars in his debut stand-up show packed full of

jokes, songs and silliness. As heard on BBC Radio 4. Musical Comedy Awards

Audience Favourite winner. English Comedian of the Year and So You Think You’re

Funny? finalist. Other tour support for Simon Munnery, John Kearns and Abandoman.

“Excellent... beautifully daft” (Sunday Times).

8.00pm: Jenny Collier – The Jen Commandments

Multi award-winning Jenny Collier is back with her brand-new stand-up show. “Brilliant... Infectious to watch and a joy to behold” (VoiceMag.uk). “Filth!” (Rhod Gilbert).

Doors open on the day at 2:30pm, with the first performance starting at 3pm and the last at 8pm. Tickets cost £20 for all five shows or you can pick and mix with tickets at £5 per show.

Tickets: ticketsource.co.uk