The Embassy returns to Peterborough’s Broadway

Peterborough city centre bar Edwards is to reopen tomorrow after a major refit - when it will be known as Embassy.

The bar, in Broadway, is currently undergoing the final touches of a £500,000 refurbishment before the VIP re-opening.

The fresh new look - a new cocktail bar, new layout with VIP booths and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems - has been inspired by the spectacular art deco elements that first made the venue famous when it opened in 1937.

Steeped in history, The Embassy in its heyday as a theatre welcomed some of the biggest artists in the world, including The Beatles, Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield.

The official launch on Thursday, September 26, will be hosted by TOWIE’s James Lock, and events are also planned for the Friday and Saturday.

As part of the revamp, a dedicated cocktail masterclass bar has been installed, giving customers the chance to experience fully immersive cocktail-making classes that will make every occasion more memorable, whether it be a girl’s night out, birthday or hen party.

The all-new cocktail menu will be launched by the world’s number three cocktail flare bartender, Rob Stephens, on Wednesday.

The room will also boast a refreshed soundscape, as some of the area’s most experienced DJs – including DJ Rashun – will be playing everything from old school tunes to lively chart hits all night long.

PAV, one of the biggest club percussionists in the world, will also be performing on the Saturday (28th) to finish the opening weekend in style.

Cem Ozkan, general manager at Embassy Peterborough, said: “We’re so excited be bringing back the legendary Embassy name to Peterborough. We’re in our 20th year now and it’s about time that the venue got a well-deserved makeover. With our official launch will be hosted by James Lock from TOWIE and with plenty of other special guests lined up, we can’t wait to bring the party back to Peterborough.”