The cornerstones of Freemasonry

N ovember starts as always in remembrance of those lost to us serving their country in conflict. This year was ever more poignant as it marks the 100 year anniversary of the ceasefire ending The Great War.

Unfortunately, in this age it seems that there are those willing to forget about the sacrifices men and women made, so long may the tradition of remembering continue, writes Criag Bunday, from Peterborough Freemasons.

Amongst those taking part in the wreath laying and procession in Peterborough on behalf of local Freemasons, was the Assistant Provincial Grand Master, David Burton. Like most organisations, Freemasonry has lost many brothers in conflicts over the years, and in fact, Freemasons Hall, situated on Great Queen Street in London was built to commemorate those lost in the 1914-1918 conflict. Its official name is the ‘Peace Memorial’, indicating that peace and brotherly love needs to come out of conflict.

Brotherly Love is a cornerstone of Freemasonry, another is Relief – meaning charity. This doesn’t always have to be of monetary value; it can also be time and support. A few years ago, the four Masonic Charities combined to become The Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).

Recently, the MCF have part funded a pioneering medical research study in collaboration with Moorfields Eye Hospital and the University College London, who jointly have successfully used stem cell therapy to treat age related macular degeneration. This pioneering research has helped restore the sight of those suffering with this condition, and the MCF donated £55,000 to in part, finance the research.

It has changed life for 85 year old Douglas Waters (pictured) who was one of two people selected to take part in the pioneering research which has been completely successful.

He said: “It’s brilliant what the team have done, I feel so lucky to have been given my sight back.”

What a fantastic result for Douglas and such a major development for those suffering with this condition. Local Freemasons supporting the MCF have and can change the future for people with this condition for ever.