The best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Hit West End musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Peterborough and there is still time to enjoy panto - the pick of the things to do this week.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Beauty and the Beast ends its run at the Key Theatre on Sunday. EMN-190412-221231009

New Theatre, January 7 to 11

Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical is brought to life in a colourful explosion of joy. Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door To Me and many more. Read an interview with the star Mark McMullan.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Beauty and the Beast

Jack and the Beanstalk at Stamford Arts Centre

Key Theatre, until Sunday

The classic French fairytale gets an hilarious, local twist, setting the action in the provincial town of ‘Pierreborough’, with set, costumes and actors showing off lederhosen, alpenhorns and plenty of yodelling. Against this backdrop of alpine silliness, we meet the quirky, kooky character of Belle and are swept up in an adventure with her to undo the curse of the wicked Wolf Queen and her Wolf Pack. Along the way, Belle teams up with friends and family to rescue The Beast, from his terrifying transformation.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Jack and the Beanstalk

Stamford Arts Centre, January 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12

Polka Dot Pantomimes return with a traditional family show that is guaranteed to be Fee Fi Fo

FUN for everyone! Audiences can look forward to dazzling costumes, fabulous scenery and some truly magical surprises during this fun-filled run of 13 shows that will keep the festive spirit alive in January! Don’t miss your opportunity to boo the evil Poison Ivy (played by Rebecca Sibthorpe), laugh along with Dame Tilly Trott (Stamford favourite Vince Williams) and cheer on the hero Jack (Josh Harrison Yellop). This year’s show is really moving pantomime to another level. Featuring Lincolnshire’s biggest Giant, talented children from the local area and some amazing video projection Jack and the Beanstalk will be the most spectacular pantomime ever staged at the Arts Centre.

Tickets at stamfordartscentre.com

Sacrewell Ranch

Sacrewell Farm, until January 5

The team from 1642 Field Sports is putting on a fun shooting challenge in the Farm Camp field between 10:30am and 3pm at no extra charge to farm visitors. Using a selection of air weapons, including authentic replica cowboy rifles and multi shot pistols, over 14s can take on a timed skills challenge. The shooter with the quickest time stands to inherit the title of 1642’s Quick Draw Champion 2019. Younger visitors can enjoy a taste of archery or pistol shooting whilst they wait.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young

Showcase Cinema, January 4 and 5

André Rieu will celebrate his 70th birthday with a one-off event featuring a collection of his favourite performances from his spectacular live shows across the world, as well as reminiscing with presenter Charlotte Hawkins about his life and multi-decade career.

More at www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

A Christmas Dream

Cardea Community Sports Pavilion until January 5

A Christmas Dream is a cracker of a show for young and old alike. Theatre meets circus to provide the perfect blend between the thrills of traditional circus acts, and the narrative structure of modern theatre. On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, a young girl is whisked away on an enchanting journey through the night, accompanied by your favourite Christmas characters, who’ve come to take her to a world that most of us can only dream of. corners of the globe.