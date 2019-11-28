The best pubs, clubs and bars to go to for a night out in Peterborough this week

There is a night of punk and indie classics at Charters on Friday to celebrate the life of Peterborough punk legend Allen Adams who died recently.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28

Catch Velocity at The Ostrich on Saturday

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Karaoke Party Night with resident DJ Rick Allen 9pm – 1am, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

REM by Stipe at the Met Lounge on Saturday.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Dizzy Miss Lizzys

Friday Nov 29

Live Music

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Groove Cartell live in the bar from 10pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: Ramshackle Serenade with the best swingabilly rock and pop covers around!

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TRUE 90s from 9pm. Top Peterborough 90s tribute band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Hit 4 Six.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Cuban dance night - 8.00pm - midnight.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE HIGH ROLLERS. From 9pm, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Stage Door Christmas Cabaret Night with music from Vivo and Personality Gap plus comedy from the legend that is Jimmy Cricket from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Sounds of the Suburbs – a night for Allen Adams from 8pm – late, free entry. With the sad and unfortunate passing of a Peterborough punk legend, this night is back for the final time in 2019 as a celebration for the life of Allen Adams AKA The Kid (pictured). Get ready for an evening of punk and Indie classics all played on vinyl from 8pm to 1am. DJs Derek Gibson, Ollie Jones, Paul Davis, Neal Wright and Warren Allett will be playing all your favourites and ones you may not have heard before! The event will be raising money for the Peterborough Soup Kitchen so bring some spare change to throw in the pots!

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Martin and Nathan bring you the last Loaded session before Christmas, so enjoy a great mix that celebrates the 90s as well as those influences that lead to it and the music it went on to inspire. Free entry for all from 9pom to 1am.

Quiz

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Music Quiz. 9pm.

Saturday Nov 30

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: R.E.M by Stipe (pictured).

The Ostrich, North Street: Velocity (pictured).

The New Crown, Whittlesey: Stealer.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Subway 77.

Charters, Town Bridge: The Dizzy Miss Lizzys (pictured) - Peterborough’s premier Beatles cover band from 10:30pm – free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Strollers from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: SOUL FX. From 9pm, free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Laurie Haley Duo from 8.30pm - 11.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE One Eeyed Cats from 9pm. Popular rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues covers band. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Popular Pop and Rock covers band. Free admission.

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Brown Suga with resident DJ Mr Nash 90s R&B HipHop Ragga House & Garage 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free.

Karaoke

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: 9pm.

Sunday

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: Fyzz Wallis with a one-hour acoustic slot.

Charters, Town Bridge: The Chris Watson Sound from 3pm – free entry, family friendly. With Andy Clifton on drums, Jon Bamforth on bass, Jamie Godwin on keys & Lewis Slack on saxophone.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night, the area’s premier open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers 6:30pm – free entry.

Charlies, Woodston: The return of the BratPack Duo Pip Brown and Luke Carey from 3pm to 6pm.

Mama Lizs, Stamford: Pennyless from 4pm-6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Live HD sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Pub Quiz. 9pm.

Monday Dec 2

Live music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic. Run for the enjoyment of all ages and abilities by the wonderful Stacey Lowth.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Dec 3

Live Music/karoke

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: The Lazy Oyster Jazz Band. 8.15pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Charlie’s, Woodston: 7.30pm to 10pm - Some Mothers do ‘ave ‘em Night welcoming the LGBT community of Peterborough.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Dec 4

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.