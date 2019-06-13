The best places to go for a night out in Peterborough this week

Top local covers band The High Rollers will be live in the SolGarden at The Solstice on Friday night - one of many live acts on view in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Clubs/DJ

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: 7pm - 10pm, Sarah Collins live on the big screen singing 60s’ & 70s’ Soul

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday June 14

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: NICOLE LAWRENCE, from 9pm, free entry.

The Solstice: The High Rollers (pictured) in the SolGarden.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Leon.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB from 9pm - a Peterborough Supergroup playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers, free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Peterborough Armed Forces Grand Ball featuring music from The City of Peterborough Concert Band and 1940s’ singer Rosa May. From 7pm. Tickets £15 pp and includes a freshly cooked Fish & Chip supper.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight Americana - a local female-fronted 6-piece modern American country and rock covers band

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Under The Influence - Northen Soul/jazz/blu note/ska with DJs Jelly Rollers and guest. It is £4 on the door, 9pm until late.

Charters, Town Bridge: Join DJs Terry G, Aqua Roots + guests for a collective mix of Jamaican sounds from the 60s to the 90s alongside some vintage soul and funk, 9pm - late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Karaoke Friday with resident DJ Rick Allen, 9pm – late, free entry

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

EVENT

Conservative Club, Broadway: Charity Race Night in aid of Anna’s Hope from 8.30pm.

Saturday June 15

Live Music

The Cock Inn, Werrington: Stealer.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents Groove Cartell, live in the garden marquee from 3pm * in the case of adverse weather the band will perform in the bar. Free entry – family friendly.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Revolver.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS, from 9pm, free entry.

Conservative Club, Broadway: The Business from 8.30pm.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Filthy Contact from 9pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The John Burrows band will be performing, and doors open from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57 from 9pm - popular local covers band playing late 50s’ Rock ‘n’ Roll and 60s’ chart hits. Free admission.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: L’Aristos Revival join resident DJ Mr Nash and special guest DJs Otis Roberts & Steve Walsh as they take you on a trip down memory lane. You can expect to hear Classic Funk, Soul, Rare Groove, R & B, House, Swing & Soul. Entry on the door £5 from 8.30pm with all proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Loaded - with DJs Martin and Nathan. It’s time to get the summer started with a bit of nostalgia. Reminding you of the summer of love right through grunge, indie, dance and many things in between from 9.30pm until late.

The Solstice: It is the Monthly Residents Night and resident DJ Alessandro Vacca will joined by Robbie Robinson and Thomas Allan. The night will have the best in house and anthems from back in the day from 9pm. The Solstice indoors has Commercial Chart, Dance & Anthems with Resident DJ; Eden has R&B, Hip-Hop, Bashment & Urban Anthems with DJ Teeks Teekay; and Harry’s Bar & Cafe has Party, Disco & Cheese with Top Notch Entertainers.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday June 16

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Salmon Dave, beat duo from 3pm to 6pm.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Bob Morgan from 8pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist David Last will be performing, doors open from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday June 17

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Gemma McDowell from 7pm to 10pm - singing a variety of styles from jazz, pop, disco, musical theatre and new commercial music.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday June 18

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Weekly Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday June 19

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Rockabilly Night with Pagan, performing live rock ‘n roll from Elvis, Eddie Cochran, the Stray Cats, Matchbox, The Jets, Buddy Holly and more.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.