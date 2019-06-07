The best places to go for a night out in Peterborough this week

You can see Stealer (pictured) at Eastrea’s Nag’s Head on Saturday night - but look out for old favourites The Electric Warriors, One Eyed Cats, Porky Pig and more in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend.

Friday June 7th

Streamline are appearing at Spanglers CMC

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight it is The Electric Warriors, one of the most established proper rock covers bands in the city.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: One Eyed Cats.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: PORKY PIG from 9pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ZEPHYRS from 9pm. A Rock and Pop covers band, playing Beatles, Stones, Elvis & more, Free admission.

Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Two Little Pluckers from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Tea dance at 3.30pm and Shane Gould from 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate arcade: All That’s Jazz featuring Jimi Needles - whose musical origins are routed in jazz, hip hop, soul, funk and disco– but brings to the turntables a fusion of pin-point scratching, breaks and bass music.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from9pm – late, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with Dj Anthony Thornhill 9pm - late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice, plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 8th

Live Music

Spangler’s Country Music Club: The first visit of STREAMLINE (PICTURED) to the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street. Tickets £5.50 on the door, all kinds of dancing, cheap bar, large car park, everyone welcome from 7.30-11.30pm. More info: Jennifer on 01733688324.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Community Day with Palmy Ukes at 3pm and Clarksdale Contract at 9.30pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND from 9pm - a popular 5-piece band playing Pop and Rock covers through the decades. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: RADIUS 45 from 9pm- local 4 piece band playing Pop and Rock covers from 1950s to current date. Free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: COSMIC RODNEY from 9pm, free entry.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Without a Doubt .

The Nags Head, Eastrea: Stealer (pictured).

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Anna & Jimmy (duo) live from 8pm .

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Warren James & The Hot Band will be performing - doors open from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm, more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 9th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents The Midas Touch, a brand new band featuring some of Peterborough’s finest and most accomplished musicians. The line-up boasts Martin Ferguson from Groove Cartell on vocals (pictured top right), Spike T Smith on drums, Jamie Cranfield on guitar and Jack Parkinson on bass.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Line Dancing with Texas Tornados - doors open from 7pm.

Conservative Club, Broadway: Lazy Oyster Jazz Band.

March Summer Festival, West End Park: Pennyless on stage 2.45pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters monthly themed quiz – theme this month is Music. Teams of up to six compete for a £20 bar tab – free entry, 6.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 10th

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13-week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 11th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 12th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.