The best places to go for a night out in Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend

There is live music galore in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars - plus a 12-hour party at The Solstice with guest DJ Leftwing: Kody on Sunday

THURSDAY 2nd

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

Jordon Poole

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team.

FRIDAY 3rd

Live Music

Third Stone From The Sun

The Solstice, Northminster road: True ‘90s live in the SolGarden with a resident DJ.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Mighty and High.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN (pictured) from 9pm playing Classic Rock covers . Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: PCRFM Open Mic from 7pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight : Porky Pig - a local band covering true rock anthems since 1991.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Three rooms of music from 9pm. SolGarden has Friday Night LIVE! with True ‘90s performing , alongside a resident DJ. Indoors The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with resident DJ Alessandro Vacca, and Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers. Free before 10.30pm, £5 before 11.30pm, more after.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – late, free entry

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SUNDAY 4th

Live Music

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday - tonight from Pegler.

Charters, Town Bridge: FES with support from Oz 10.30pm – free entry. Charters presents a night of original music, with FES (pictured) a three-piece guitar math pop band from Peterborough. Support from Oz, Essex artist based in Peterborough, having played bass and written songs for the Wise Naïve, Oz now steps to the front of the stage to perform his own material.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Molly’s Chamber .

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BOBA FETT. 9pm Peterborough’s re-formed original 90s’ tribute band.Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Kenny & The Motives from 7pm.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE DEPS. 9pm. Female fronted covers band playing Rock, Pop, Soul, Funk. Free admission.

Festival Gardens, Spalding: Pennyless from 2pm to 4pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The LAWRIE HALEY DUO are back.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm, more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Good Times Disco Karaoke.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 5th

Live Music

The Deeping Stage, Market Deeping: Bands Day with from 3-5pm Dirty Rumor; 5-7pm Filthy Contact; 7-9pm Gangsters; and 9-11pm Dizzy Miss Lizzys.

Charters, Town Bridge: Jordon Poole. Jordon (pictured) is an acoustic singer songwriter, who plays covers for all tastes, whether it be the Beatles, Ed Sheeran or even Cher, he knows it. Come down and have a listen to the quirky and energetic Jordon Poole who will be live in the bar from 3pm, family friendly.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon, listening to singer/ songwriter Emily Butterwick from 3pm to 6pm. Covers ranging from Arctic Monkeys to Florence and the Machine, Queen to Childish Gambino, plus a few original songs.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Starting at 12.30 with STUBBY - hear him sing some of country’s finest tunes.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Les Allitt, organist, from 7pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic night, showcase your talents at the area’s premier open mic event. Complimentary drinks voucher for all performers. 6pm – late, free entry.

Club/DJ

The Solstice, Northminster: There is a 12-hour Bank Holiday party getting under way at 4pm and featuring a special guest DJ Leftwing: Kody (pictured) alongside resident DJ Alessandro Vacca. The party goes on through to 4am in the SolGarden where it’s going to be at. As well as LeftWing: Kody and Alessandro Vacca, there will be Joe Younger, The Dirty Housewives, Thomas Allan, Robbie Robinson and Col Lawton. Advance tickets £5 - more on the door on the day. Strictly over-18s.

Karaoke/DJ

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Retro night with D J Sav.

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 6th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night run by local musician Stacey Louth.

Peterborough Conservative Club: ROSIE VAL AND THE CAMBRIDGE JAZZ COMPANY.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night, make a team of four, starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner gets a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 7th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right.

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 8th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Latiz Jazz Duo from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm.