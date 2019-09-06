The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

There’s a night of sweet reggae music tonight at the Dog House and plenty of live music to chose from in the city’s pubs, clubs and bars all weekend

Friday 6th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Tiger Club

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MOLL GRIPS from 9pm. Crown debut for top Lincolnshire band, playing Rock covers. Free Admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: COREY LEWIS

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Signal - Peterborough’s premier reggae night, playing sweet reggae music all night long - nothing but good vibes. Resident DJs - Jimbob, Moskit, Prince Farrell, Ziggy (The Gangsters) plus special guests. 9pm - 2am, free entry all night.

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill 9pm – free entry.

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 7th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Electric Warriors.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE EXPLETIVES from 9pm playing Punk & New Wave hits from 70s & 80s. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: DIRTY RUMOUR from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers with a funky twist. Free admission.

Thorney Club, Thorney: Stealer (pictured).

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: SPLASH

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: STRICTLY SOULFUL is back on the scene with an evening of the finest liquid funk, drum & bass rollers. Resident DJs – Instant, Tredda, Moskit, Muel , Diego Bertelli. 9pm-2am, free entry. Over 18s only.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 8th

Live Music

The Woolpack, Stanground: The B-Siders from 4pm making their first public performance. Songs from the flipside, the songs that started life as the B-Side from the era of the vinyl 45rpm 7” single. Some you might know, some could be a surprise!

Charters, Town Bridge: Matty Haynes live in the bar from 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: GARY WOODS SWING BAND

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Hayley Di Rito from 3pm to 6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Monthly Themed quiz 6:30pm -free entry, £20 bar prize for the winning team

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 9th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Georgia Dawn, an up and coming singer-songwriter playing a range of songs from different artists, decades and genres with her unique twist.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 10th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 12th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.