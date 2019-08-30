The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

There is a big night of soul music to kick off the weekend tonight, when The Contacts hit the Brewery Tap - and Austin Gold are playing an after-party at Charters late on Saturday night following their sell-out show at the Key Theatre.

Friday August 30

Live Music

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Soul Night with The Contacts, with support from DJ Rob Gair 9pm – late, free entry.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Frankly My Dear.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Outlaw Eagles - the best local Eagles cover band.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Tiger Cub. (Pop, Rock and Soul covers from band members of Tiger Club and Dizzy Miss Lizzies). Free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Square: LATINO SOUND. From 9pm, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: PCRFM 103.2 FM Open Mic Night from 7pm; Graham James and Simon Lee performing from 8pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Rick Roberts 8.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: All That Jazz, 9pm to 2am. For the funkier side of jazz join Jim & Zed - crate digging to bring you something a little different. A jazzier, funkier style of sound.

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday August 31

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Austin Gold After Show party with Whiskey Twist 10.30pm – free entry.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Repose.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight, Lee Joshua Rose.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: COSMIC RODNEY from 9pm . Party band playing Pop, Rock and Dance covers, 60s up to date. Free admission.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: THE RETURNS from 9pm. Popular Pop, Rock and Indie covers band. Free Admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Skyhigh from 8.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Square: TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM. From 9pm, free entry.

Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: From 6pm it is the Award Presentation night from Camra for its best pub in Cambridgeshire, the first time it has been given to a Peterborough pub for over 10 years.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic Ballroom, free entry 9pm till 2am. The dirtiest disco, funk and soul you’ve ever heard. Music to make you dance.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Bike Rally

Frothblowers, Werrington: Designed to replace the traditional CAMRA Cycle Rally. Meet at the Cathedral Gateway (next to Nat West PE1 1XL) to pick up your question sheets and instructions at 1pm. Pubs will be visited, drinks imbibed and fun will be had (please yourself really!). Charity donation of £1 per pedalist.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday September 1

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions presents Jimmy Doherty live from 3pm – family friendly – free entry.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night 6pm – late, free entry complimentary drinks voucher for all performers.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday September 2

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday September 3

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 4th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.