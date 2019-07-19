The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

Catch highly rated covers band Velocity (pictured) at Charters - just one of the top local bands livening up Peterborough’s bars, pubs and clubs this weekend.

Friday July 19

The Gangsters at the Burghley Club this weekend.

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: Blackstar Revolution .

Blue Bell, Werrington: Junk Puppets playing all those great 80s hits you love!

The Crown, Lincoln Road: SWEET REVENGE from 9pm. Female fronted classic rock covers band. Free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION from 9pm, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Ryan from 8.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Reggae night with live music from Tallawah - 10pm, free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Pentagon will be performing from 7pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Signal - Peterborough’s premier reggae night with sweet reggae music all night long - nothing but good vibes. resident DJs and special guests, from 9pm to 2am.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night. Resident DJ Derek Gibson will be on the decks from 8pm – late, playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock, 60s, 70s,80s 90s and 00s. Not a disco but all dancing welcome! Feel free to bring some of your own records that fit into the genres mentioned and they might get played.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday July 20

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Velocity (pictured) will be on board to bring you a great selection of popular covers 10.30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE FALLEN IDOLS from 9pm featuring ex League of Mentalmen members, playing Pop, Punk, New Wave covers. Free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE GANGSTERS (pictured) from 9pm, free entry.

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: FILTHY CONTACT from 9pm. Female fronted band, playing everything from Cure to Katy Perry.Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: To be confirmed.

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Rob Jeffrey guitarist/singer from 9pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight The Deps.

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Anna Radford from 8pm

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Glitz from 8.30pm .

Clubs/DJ

The Fleet, Fletton: Northern Soul 41 st ANNIVERSARY with original top Soul DJ’s from the 70s and 80s - KEV DRAPER & BRENT HOWARTH supported by local resident DJs Keith Willcox, Tony Kareer and Dave Read playing the best current dance floor fillers, Classic Northern Soul & Motown. Tickets: £4.99 OTD - email: zoomsoulblue@aol.com

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Loaded - a mix of 90s indie dance - more hand clapping party tunes to remind you of the time it all went Pete Tong . Free entry 10pm-2am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday July 21

Live Music

The Square, Market Deeping: Open Mic Soul Sunday from 6.30pm. Free drink for each performer.

Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents the Balloons, with Pembroke Tenneson, enjoy an afternoon of blues, classic rock & pop – family friendly – free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Division - a versatile laid back acoustic duo playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique acoustic vibe from 3pm to 6pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Chris Powell will be performing from 7pm.

Whittlesey Market Placfe: Music On The Square with The High Rollers from 2pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Angel Inn, Yarwell: From 9pm, £1per person in teams of 2-6.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday July 22

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Westgate: #LiveMusicMonday with Sugar & Spice – fun loving must-see female duo Anna & Lizzie from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday July 23

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday July 24

Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Country Mix - enjoy an eclectic country music night on the big screens.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.