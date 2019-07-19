The best places for a night out in Peterborough this weekend

Catch highly rated covers band Velocity (pictured) at Charters - just one of the top local bands livening up Peterborough’s bars, pubs and clubs this weekend.
Friday July 19
Live Music
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: Blackstar Revolution .
Blue Bell, Werrington: Junk Puppets playing all those great 80s hits you love!
The Crown, Lincoln Road: SWEET REVENGE from 9pm. Female fronted classic rock covers band. Free admission.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road: CHILDREN OF THE REVOLUTION from 9pm, free entry.
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Ryan from 8.30pm.
Brewery Tap, Westgate: Reggae night with live music from Tallawah - 10pm, free entry.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Pentagon will be performing from 7pm.
Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.
Clubs/DJ
Dog House cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Signal - Peterborough’s premier reggae night with sweet reggae music all night long - nothing but good vibes. resident DJs and special guests, from 9pm to 2am.
Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night. Resident DJ Derek Gibson will be on the decks from 8pm – late, playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock, 60s, 70s,80s 90s and 00s. Not a disco but all dancing welcome! Feel free to bring some of your own records that fit into the genres mentioned and they might get played.
The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday July 20
Live Music
Charters, Town Bridge: Velocity (pictured) will be on board to bring you a great selection of popular covers 10.30pm – free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE FALLEN IDOLS from 9pm featuring ex League of Mentalmen members, playing Pop, Punk, New Wave covers. Free admission.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE GANGSTERS (pictured) from 9pm, free entry.
Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: FILTHY CONTACT from 9pm. Female fronted band, playing everything from Cure to Katy Perry.Free admission.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road: To be confirmed.
Angel Inn, Yarwell: Rob Jeffrey guitarist/singer from 9pm.
The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight The Deps.
Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Anna Radford from 8pm
Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Glitz from 8.30pm .
Clubs/DJ
The Fleet, Fletton: Northern Soul 41 st ANNIVERSARY with original top Soul DJ’s from the 70s and 80s - KEV DRAPER & BRENT HOWARTH supported by local resident DJs Keith Willcox, Tony Kareer and Dave Read playing the best current dance floor fillers, Classic Northern Soul & Motown. Tickets: £4.99 OTD - email: zoomsoulblue@aol.com
Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Loaded - a mix of 90s indie dance - more hand clapping party tunes to remind you of the time it all went Pete Tong . Free entry 10pm-2am.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.
The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday July 21
Live Music
The Square, Market Deeping: Open Mic Soul Sunday from 6.30pm. Free drink for each performer.
Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents the Balloons, with Pembroke Tenneson, enjoy an afternoon of blues, classic rock & pop – family friendly – free entry.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Division - a versatile laid back acoustic duo playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique acoustic vibe from 3pm to 6pm.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Chris Powell will be performing from 7pm.
Whittlesey Market Placfe: Music On The Square with The High Rollers from 2pm.
Karaoke
The Solstice: Entry is free.
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Quiz
Angel Inn, Yarwell: From 9pm, £1per person in teams of 2-6.
Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm
Monday July 22
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Westgate: #LiveMusicMonday with Sugar & Spice – fun loving must-see female duo Anna & Lizzie from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.
The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.
Quizzes/Poker
Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.
Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.
The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.
Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer
Tuesday July 23
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Event
The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Poker
The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546
The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.
Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.
Wednesday July 24
Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Country Mix - enjoy an eclectic country music night on the big screens.
Quizzes
Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.
The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.
The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.