The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Catch Austin Gold (pictured) at the Brewery Tap tonight- as the weekend starts early in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14

Live Music

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Austin Gold live from 10pm, free entry bar open until 1 am.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday Nov 15

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BAKLASH. 9pm (Top Lincolnshire 6 Piece High Voltage Rock and Pop Covers Band), Free Admission

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Revolver

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash playing a great mix of hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Cantors 9pm – late, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson, bring your vinyl for Derek to Play 8pm – late, free entry

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Nov 16

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Vintage Stuff will be rocking the boat from 10:30pm – late, free entry.

The Peacock, London Road: From 9.20 pm till late, it is the punk/rock n roll machine True British Mayhem.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CIRCA.73. 9pm (Classic Peterborough Rock, Pop, Punk, Indie and Modern Covers Band, Free Admission).

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE RETURNS. 9pm (Popular Peterborough Rock, Pop, Indie and Modern Covers Band), Free Admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Mollys Chamber

The Prince of Wales Feathers,

Castor: Stealer.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Pentagon from 7pm

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Mike Shelby

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Nov 17

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions presents Keith Luckey live in the bar from 3pm, family friendly – free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Watson’s Jazzy Vibes from 230pm in the Mallard suite; Rock n Roll Tea Dance from 1100 in the Pullman suite; Robert Davies, organist from 7pm

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday Nov 18

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Nov 19

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Nov 20

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.