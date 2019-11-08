The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Velocity will be rocking the boat at Charters on Saturday - while guest DJ A Skills will be doing his stuff at the Dog House cocktail bar.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8

Live Music

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Friday Night LIVE has Carpark Rendezvous playing in the SolGarden alongside a Resident DJ.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Subway 77

The Crown, Lincoln Road: RETROLUX from 9pm - a popular 70s Rock covers band. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Subway 77 - potent mix of post-punk, indie, and alternative rock from the 70’s to today.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Rick Roberts.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice Northminster Road: House, Dance & Commercial with our Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; Harry’s has Party Anthems with Top Notch Entertainers.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk it’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash 9pm – late, free entry Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm.

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday Nov 9

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Frankly My Dear.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE NUGGETS from 9pm, free entry.

Charters, Town Bridge: Velocity (main picture) from 10.30pm – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OVERDUBS from 9pm. Top Peterborough Party Band, playing covers through the decades.Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm. Popular Pop, Rock and Dance covers band.Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Without a Doubt.

Spangler’s Country Music Club: The Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, sees the return visit of the amazing Steve Place for a night of great country music, dancing and laughter from 7.30pm-11.30pm. Tickets £5.50 on the door. More info from Jennifer on 01733688324

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Joining Eclectic Ballroom is Adam Mills, aka A Skillz, a breaks DJ and producer from the UK who has spun at parties and festivals across the globe. Across the years, he has combined funk and soul - the backbone of old-school and golden age rap, his primary inspirations -- with flashes of drum’n’bass and dubstep. It is 9pm to 2am, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: It is Residents Night with main Resident DJ Alessandro Vacca joined by fellow Resident DJ Steve Andrews playing all the best in house and anthems from back in the day. Join them in the SolGarden from 9pm, it’s FREE ENTRY before 10.30pm. Inside, The Solstice has Commercial Chart, Dance & Anthems with guest DJ; Eden will be playing R&B, Hip-Hop, Bashment & Urban Anthems with DJ Teeks Teekay; and Harry’s Bar & Cafe has Party, Disco & Cheese with DJs from Top Notch Entertainers.

Disco/Karaoke

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday Nov 10

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Local 40s tribute singer Marie Mitchell will entertain from 1pm. The restaurant menu will include some dishes from the war years, and there will also be two special commemorative beers available – with a donation from the sale of all going to the Royal British Legion.

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Join 6th AVENUE - a new name to the Peterborough music scene - from 3pm to 6pm. Adam & Katie are a harmonic father-and-daughter acoustic act providing covers of both old and new songs but with a modern and fresh feel.

Charters, Town Bridge: Stella Hensley & Chris Newman from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Billy Kurt (Line Dance) from 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Janie Gregory & Souls ‘n’ Stones from 8-11.30pm.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: Pennyless from 4pm to 6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: monthly music quiz from 6:30pm – free entry £20 bar prize for the winning team.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday Nov 11

Live Music

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Join LUKE CAREY, from 7pm to 10pm, for a show that blends music of all eras/genres and for all ages, with his cheeky yet likeable charisma. Luke now lives in Peterborough whilst entertaining on the live music circuit throughout the UK.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday Nov 12

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday Nov 13

Live Music

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: It is jazz night, from 7pm to 10pm, featuring the versatile Latin Jazz Duo.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.