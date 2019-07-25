The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

There is a HUGE weekend of live music in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars with The Crown, Charters and Werrington’s Blue Bell all hosting multi-band events.

The Crown family pub and live music venue in New England is holding its annual charity event this Sunday (28th) with five live bands.

Motor City Vipers are in Peterborough this weekend.

During the last four years The Crown has raised money for Sue Ryder and Youth Homelessness in Peterborough, but this year the chosen charity is Great Ormond Street Hospital, for reasons that are literally very close to the family run pub’s heart.

Head barman Dal Hicks, son of landlady Jackie Turnbull and stepson of landlord Peter Turnbull was seriously ill in the early 1980s and without this amazing and fantastic hospital Dal and his mum would never had got through this difficult time in their lives.

The charity event, which will get under way at 1pm and go through to 11.30pm, will include a raffle, auction for a signed football shirt, boxing memorabilia, a night out including meal for 2 at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium.

There will be special prices on selected drinks and an all day BBQ.

The five bands playing for free to help raise money are Glam Slam Glitz,The Expletives, Last Minute Brigade, Another Girl Another Planet and Third Stone From The Sun. Music starts at 3.45pm.

Local band promoter Terry Naraine will be hosting the event, and it is free admission.

For more information on this event please see @ The Crown, Peter and Jackie Turnbull, Dal Hicks, Sharon Hicks or Terry Naraine.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Music Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Northern Soul Night from 7pm to 10pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY July 26

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Hit 4 Six

Blue Bell, Werrington: Velocity - Very popular high-energy local trio, fresh from their gig at the British Grand Prix!.

The Solstice, Northminster Road: Dusk Till Dawn from 10:30pm in The SolGarden.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Summer Soul with The Motor City Vipers from 7pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SIDEKICKS from 9pm. St Ives No1 covers band, playing Pop and Rock covers,free admission.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: The glorious One Eyed Cats will be performing live in the bar from 10pm, Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Adam Whitmee from 8.30pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: BETTY SWALLOX from 9pm, free entry to all.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Quiz

Angel Inn, Yarwell: MusicQuiz starts 9pm. £1per person, teams of 2-6.

SATURDAY July 27

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: The Bearded Villains East Anglia present Grill ‘N’ Fest. Come along and join the beards at the boat, from 1pm. Live music from local favourites and a BBQ - bring all the family and help them raise money for andysmanclub.co.uk. It is £5 entry to the band zone, with all funds going to andysmanclub.co.uk. (entry to the bar and garden is free). The current entertainment line-up (Outside from 1pm) is Fryzz Wallis, Hydrobats, The Latiesha Maria Band, The Deps, Slider and Seek the Fallen. Plus inside from 9.30pm: Jack Little, Martini Police and Ice Cream Headache.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Last Minute Brigade.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: AMERICANA from 9pm. Peterborough’s only Modern Country Rock covers band. Free admission).

Palmers Ale House and Kitchen: GLAM SLAM GLITZ from 9pm. Popular 70’s Glam Rock tribute band. Free admission.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday. Tonight is Stepping Out.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Stealer.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Krusty Whiskas will be performing from 7pm.

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Anna Radford from 8pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: JimBob Duo from 8.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: JESSIE’S GHOST from 9pm, free entry to all.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with resident DJ Mr Nash bringing you all the hits from back in the days of L’Aristos, Shanghai Sams and Cantors, a great warm up for the next L’Aristos revival. 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Disco/Karaoke

The Woolpack, North Street, Stanground: Charity day celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Motown Records with 11 hours of great Soul music in original retro style and without repeating a single track.

SUNDAY July 28

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents The Contacts from 3pm. The Contacts are a soul band that have had an amazing reception since they formed in 2017. Playing popular Motown & Northern Soul tracks, there is lots of dancing to be had! The Contacts will be live in the garden marquee from 3pm, with support from DJ Andrew Lindsey before and after they perform. Family friendly - free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: A full outdoor stage in the garden, complete with bar and BBQ and 8 different acts performing live on stage from noon.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Stacey Louth - Hear her here before she performs at Peterborough Beer Festival next month.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna & Jimmy Duo (pictured) from 3pm to 6pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Richard Keeling will be performing from 7pm.

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY July 29

Event

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

TUESDAY July 30

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

WEDNESDAY July 31

Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: from 7-10pm it’s THE ITALIAN NIGHT, a night full of Italian flavours - great food, great atmosphere and great Italian music.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Entry is £1 per person from 9pm.