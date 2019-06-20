The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

Catch Another Girl Another Planet (pictured) at a charity bands day featuring six live acts - at the Yard of Ale in Woodston on Sunday on another busy weekend for Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

THURSDAY JUNE 20

Pennyless

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

Caustic Lights

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Heritage Quiz – 7pm. This quiz is free to enter and there are lots of heritage-themed prizes to be won. Bring your friends and test your knowledge of Peterborough in this special pub quiz. A team must be between three and six people. Book your team now for free, call (01733) 864663 or book online at vivacity.org/heritage-booking

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday June 21

Live Music

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE DIZZY MISS LIZZYS. Free entry, from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY from 9pm- high energy trio, playing classic Rock covers. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Travanion.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Signal - for lovers of reggae music from 9pm, free entry before 10.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with resident DJ Derek Gibson, on the decks from 8pm – late, playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock, 60s, 70s,80s 90s and 00s. Not a disco but all dancing welcome! Feel free to bring some of your own records that fit into the genres mentioned and they might get played.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Dance Craze Ska Night from 9pm – 2am, Free entry for all you skinheads, rude boys and rude girls. Celebrate a music movement with plenty of heart and soul with Julian Roberts, Mr Nash and specialists guest Djs Oxford Paul and Ollie Jones.

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: - Right Trak Northern Soul Night from 7pm.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday June 22

Live Music

The Dragon, Werrington: Robbie Williams tribute act.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS (pictured) from 9pm. Popular 5 piece band playing Pop, Rock and Dance covers through the decades. Free admission.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Frankly My Dear from 9pm. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Response.

Turkish Kitchen, New Road: Georgia Evans (pictured left) from 8pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Help for Heroes Fundraiser evening with The Contacts. Tickets are £10pp and doors open from 7pm.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Clubs/DJ

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade: Eclectic Ballroom. Join Jim & Zed for a disco/funk get down. Come to dance. Free entry from 9.30pm till late.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday June 23

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: It is Band charity day in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice from 2pm until late with music from Electric Warriors, Ian Graham, Children of the Revolution , Another Girl Another Planet (pictured) , Geoff Hayward and 3rd Stone from the Sun.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays presents The High Rollers. The guys will keep you all entertained and no doubt up on your feet with a great selection of hits from the 60s to the present day! The band will be live from 3pm, free entry, family friendly. In the case of bad weather the band will perform in the bar.

the Cellar Bar, Stamford: Pennyless (pictured) from 8pm . Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Organist Philip Randles will be performing - doors open from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: Karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday June 24

Live Music

Parlour and Music cafe, Cowgate: Join The Rainmen, a talented trio of ex-professional musicians with three-part harmonies playing well-known songs from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday June 25

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford (pictured above) from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday June 26

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 a member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.